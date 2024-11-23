UAE National Day: Authority announces free entry to all public museums

Dubai: The Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) has announced free entry to all public museums in Sharjah. All public museums in Sharjah city, Kalba, and Khorfakkan will offer free entry on December 1 and 2 in celebration of the UAE’s 53rd National Day.

The authority has also announced a series of cultural events and activities across its museums, starting from Saturday, November 23, and continuing until December 3. The festivities will begin on November 23 at Hisn Khorfakkan, where visitors can enjoy traditional performances and maritime-themed displays from 5pm to 9pm. Meanwhile, on November 26, Bait Al Naboodah will host an event featuring heritage workshops, traditional games, and Emirati cuisine, running from 5pm to 8pm.

From December 1 to 3, the Sharjah Maritime Museum will feature live performances and activities; while on December 2, Bait Sheikh Saeed bin Hamad Al Qasimi in Kalba will host a celebratory event from 5pm to 10pm, with cultural exhibitions, music, and workshops.

Additionally, museums under SMA’s umbrealla, including the Sharjah Archaeology Museum, Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, and Sharjah Calligraphy Museum will organise specialised workshops and activities.

Bait Al Naboodah will host “I’m in Sharjah Museums”, featuring student works inspired by Sharjah’s musems, until April 6, 2025. The Sharjah Heritage Museum presents “Reflections and Inspirations from Emirati Heritage”, displaying 54 artworks by University of Sharjah students, until April 15, 2025. Other notable exhibitions include “Journey of Discoveries” at the Sharjah Archaeology Museum, offering interactive and educational experiences for children until May 18, 2025.

The Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation is showcasing “Eternal Letters: Quranic Manuscripts from the Abdulrahman Al Owais Collection,” featuring 81 rare manuscripts, until May 25, 2025.