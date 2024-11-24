7 killed, 4 injured in bus-auto collision

Anantapur: In a tragic incident, at least 7 people lost their lives and 4 others were critically injured after Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus collided with an auto carrying agricultural labourers. The accident took place near Thalagaspalle in Garldinne Mandal of Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district.

The daily-wage workers were returning from work at a banana plantation near Thimmampeta. Around 13 people were travelling on an auto-rickshaw and were identified as residents of Ellutla village in Putlur mandal. The dead have been identified as D Nagamma, Ramanjinamma, Balapeddayya, and B Nagamma.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu deeply regretted the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the dead. N Chandrababu Naidu directed the district officials to take steps to see to it that the injured in the incident get the best possible medical care.