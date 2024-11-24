BMW India announces a price hike: Details

Mumbai: Luxury car makers, BMW has decided to hike prices of its cars in India. All the models will get a price hike of 3 percent. The new price will be effective from 01 January 2025 onwards. This will apply to both completely built-up units (CBUs) and locally manufactured offerings in the country.

The decision has been taken due to the cost of commodities and inputs in the supply chain. Talking about the locally produced lineup. The list includes some popular models like the BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, 2 Series Gran Coupe, and 7 Series Long Wheelbase, along with X1, X3, X5, X7, and the M340i.

The brand offers models like the BMW i4, i5, i7, iX1, and iX are included in the CBU list. In the performance-oriented segment, the fleet is complemented by cars like M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, BMW Z4 M40i, and the tech-loaded BMW XM hybrid.