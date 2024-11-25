Kerala Weather: IMD warns of heavy rain, issues alerts for districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that a low-pressure system over the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a deep depression. It is expected to strengthen further into a very severe depression within 24 hours and could move toward the Tamil Nadu-Sri Lanka coast over the next two days. As a result, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Kerala on November 26, 27, and 28, advising vigilance in affected districts.

On November 26, heavy rains are likely in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram. The following day, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts may experience similar conditions. By November 28, the rain is expected to be concentrated in Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram. Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea during this period due to potential dangers.

The IMD has also cautioned against fishing along the southern Kerala coast from November 25 to 29 due to strong winds ranging from 35 to 55 km/h, linked to the depression over the southern Bay of Bengal. These adverse weather conditions make coastal areas particularly vulnerable, and residents are urged to take necessary precautions.