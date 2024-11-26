Air India Express increases frequency of flights to these cities: Details

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier based in the country, Air India Express has announced an increase in flight operations from three major destinations in the northeast. The airline increased frequency of flights to Guwahati, Agartala and Imphal, as part of its winter schedule.

Air India Express has increased its operations to 106 weekly flights from 63 last winter, from Guwahati. It provides direct connectivity to 8 domestic destinations of Agartala, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur and Kolkata. The airline also provides one-stop connectivity to 18 domestic destinations and 6 international destinations from Guwahati.

In Imphal, the airline hiked its weekly flights to 34 this season, an addition of 20 over last winter. Since adding Agartala as a station in September 2024, the airline has increased its flights from 14 to 21 weekly, and connects 2 destinations – Guwahati and Kolkata – directly. It also offers one-stop connectivity from Agartala to 11 domestic destinations.