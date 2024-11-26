SC Seeks Centre’s Response on Plea for Law, Self-Defence Education in Schools

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking the mandatory inclusion of legal education and self-defence training in school curricula. The petitioner argues that such education would empower children, enhance their understanding of their rights, and equip them to protect themselves from potential harm. The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre and states to respond to the plea.

The petition highlights the increasing number of crimes against children and emphasizes the importance of legal literacy and self-defence skills in preventing such crimes. It also suggests that these skills would boost children’s confidence and encourage them to report abuse.

In a separate case, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea seeking to address duplication and multiple entries in voter lists. The Centre also expressed sensitivity regarding the mercy petition of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a death row convict in the assassination of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh.