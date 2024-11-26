Woman files new complaint in Pantheerankavu domestic violence case; husband detained

A woman in Pantheerankavu has lodged a fresh complaint of domestic violence against her husband, Rahul, following another alleged assault. She approached the police with her grievances, leading to Rahul’s detention. The complaint was filed at the Pantheerankavu police station, marking a significant turn in the case.

Initially, the woman had denied having any issues with her husband while undergoing treatment for facial and eye injuries at the Medical College. However, her father intervened, asserting that there were unresolved grievances and assured the authorities they would proceed with filing a formal complaint. Despite her injuries, the woman had expressed a wish to return to her hometown in Ernakulam, initially maintaining her stance of having no complaints.

The couple’s earlier domestic violence case, filed shortly after their marriage this year, had been dismissed by the High Court. The dismissal came after the woman submitted an affidavit stating that her complaints stemmed from misunderstandings and clarifying that her husband had not harmed her. She expressed a desire to reconcile, leading to the withdrawal of the FIR against Rahul Gopal.