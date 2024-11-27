HC to Examine Sabarimala Photo Shoot, Excessive Pricing Issues

A recent incident involving a group of police officers posing for a photograph on the sacred 18 steps of Sabarimala has sparked widespread criticism. The incident occurred on Sunday, November 24, after the temple closed for the day. The Kerala High Court has expressed strong disapproval of this act and has directed authorities to take appropriate action.

Additionally, the High Court has taken notice of excessive pricing at shops in Sabarimala. The court has ordered inspections of these shops to ensure fair pricing and has directed strict action against those found to be overcharging devotees. The court has also emphasized the need to monitor hotels and other establishments along the Pampa-Sannidhanam route to prevent unfair practices.

The High Court’s intervention highlights the importance of maintaining the sanctity of religious sites and protecting the interests of devotees. The authorities responsible for managing Sabarimala are expected to take necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future and ensure a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage experience for devotees.