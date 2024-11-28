ASI Acts on PMO Alert Over Dholavira’s Poor Condition

To address conservation and enhance facilities at Gujarat’s ancient city of Dholavira, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has reassigned a senior Superintending Archaeologist from Delhi-NCR to Rajkot Circle, overseeing the Harappan metropolis site. This move aims to boost site activities and improve tourist amenities. The archaeologist, previously stationed in Greater Noida, has been tasked with developing and implementing a comprehensive action plan for preservation, tourism enhancement, and resuming excavations. Recently, two other officials, including a Conservation Architect, were also transferred to Dholavira, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 2021.

The ASI’s focus on Dholavira intensified following concerns raised by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) over the site’s poor state of preservation and lack of tourist amenities. At a high-level meeting in October, the PMO highlighted the need for better management, maintenance, and renewed excavation efforts at this historic urban settlement in the Rann of Kutch. The ASI was directed to prioritize the site and expedite efforts to address the flagged issues. A detailed action plan is expected within 15 days.

Dholavira, a major Harappan Civilization site dating back to the 3rd to mid-2nd millennium BCE, showcases advanced urban planning, water management, trade, and cultural achievements. Despite its historical significance and recognition as the sixth-largest Harappan site, preservation and research activities have lagged. The PMO’s intervention aims to restore Dholavira’s heritage status and ensure its sustainable development as a key tourist and research destination.