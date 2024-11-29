Air India Express to operate flights to Bangkok from two Indian cities: Details

Mumbai: Low-budget air carrier, Air India Express will start flights to Bangkok from Surat and Pune. The flight services will start from December 20. Thailand’s capital is Air Indian Express’s 15th international destination.

Besides, the Tata Group carrier will commence services to Dimapur (Nagaland) and Patna (Bihar). With these new cities, the airline will be connecting a total of 51 cities across India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

‘Operations to Bangkok will commence on 20th December 2024, with direct flights connecting Surat and Pune to the vibrant capital of Thailand. Additionally, the airline strengthens its domestic network with the launch of services to Dimapur and Patna, offering daily direct connectivity between Dimapur and Guwahati, and Patna and Bengaluru and Hyderabad,’ the airline said in a release.

Air India Express, which completed the merger of AIX Connect with itself, is expanding its network. Currently, the airline has a fleet of 90 planes and operates over 400 flights daily.