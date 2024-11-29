Schools and Colleges in Manipur’s Imphal Valley, Jiribam Reopen After 13 Days

Schools and colleges in Manipur’s Imphal Valley and Jiribam district reopened on Friday after a 13-day closure due to improving law and order conditions. The resumption followed an order from the Directorate of Education and the Higher and Technical Education Department, which allowed classes to restart in districts like Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal, and Jiribam. The reopening brought relief to parents and students, especially with final exams approaching in December.

Educational institutions in these regions had been closed since November 16, after the discovery of six bodies, including three women and three children, in the Jiribam area. The incident, involving a violent confrontation between security forces and suspected militants, triggered heightened tensions and the closure of schools. Now, with schools open again, students can resume their studies, and teachers can cover the remaining syllabus before exams.

In addition to the school reopening, the Manipur government relaxed the curfew in the valley districts and Jiribam on Friday from 5 am to 4 pm to allow people to purchase essential goods and medicines. However, restrictions on public gatherings remained in place. The violence in Manipur has been ongoing since May of the previous year, with ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups causing widespread casualties and displacements.