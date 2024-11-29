World Para Poomsae Taekwondo Championships: India’s Rinchen Youdol wins bronze

Manama: India’s Rinchen Youdol, has created history by winning bronze Medal at the 1st World Para Poomsae Taekwondo Championships held in Manama, Bahrain. Rinchen Youdol is a para-athlete from Bodhkharboo, Kargil in the Union Territory of Ladakh. She is the first athlete from Ladakh to achieve the milestone in Taekwondo

The championship saw 140 athletes from 23 countries compete across multiple categories. The event featured para-athletes from five continents. Rinchen participated in the Senior Female Contestants (No Age Bar) division.

Also Read: UAE National Day: Telecom company offers free 53GB data

The President of the Ladakh Taekwondo Association commended LG Ladakh, and all those stakeholders for helping Youdol reach this prestigious tournament.