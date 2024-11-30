Akasa Air announces daily flights to UAE form these Indian cities: Details

Bengaluru: India based private air carrier, Akasa Air announced daily direct flights to Abu Dhabi from Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. The flight services are slated to commence from March 1, 2025.

The new routes will complement Akasa Air’s daily service between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi commenced in July 2024. Bookings for the new flight routes are now open.

Akasa said travellers who wish to explore Abu Dhabi can choose to plan their travel with Akasa Holidays which offers customisable and all-inclusive holiday packages at affordable prices. Akasa Air currently connects five international cities such as Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Doha and Kuwait City.