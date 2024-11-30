Fuel prices for December 2024 announced

Dubai: Revised fuel prices for the month of December 2024 have been announced in the UAE. The price was announced by the UAE Fuel Price Committee. The committee has slashed the price of petrol and diesel. The new rates will apply from December 1, and are as follows:

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.61 a litre, compared to Dh2.74 in November.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.50 per litre, compared to the current rate of Dh2.63.

Also Read: UAE National Day: Emirate in UAE announces free parking

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.43 a litre, compared to Dh2.55 a litre in November.

Diesel will be charged at Dh2.68 a litre compared to the current rate of Dh2.67.

Since UAE deregulated petrol prices in 2015 and aligned them with global rates, the rates are revised at the end of every month.