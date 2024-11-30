Govt Approves PMAY-G Houses for Surrendered Naxals, LWE Victims in Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh BJP government has extended the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to include surrendered Maoists and victims of violence in Left-Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected areas. The initiative is part of the state’s broader rehabilitation policy aimed at integrating these individuals into mainstream society. A total of 15,000 houses will be constructed under the scheme, providing essential housing and security. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai welcomed the move, emphasizing that these homes symbolize dignity and security for those affected by Maoist violence.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma explained that families missing from the 2011 socio-economic census or 2018 Awas Plus list would be included in the scheme. The list of beneficiaries will be compiled with input from local authorities, followed by a survey and verification process. District panchayats will also be responsible for identifying land for the beneficiaries, ensuring transparency and proper implementation of the housing project.

This initiative comes as part of a broader strategy to free the Bastar region from Maoist influence, with significant progress in the ongoing anti-Maoist campaign. To date, 789 Maoists have surrendered and 787 have been arrested in 2024. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a deadline to eliminate the Maoists by March 2026, calling for youth cadres to abandon violence and reintegrate into society.