IIT-Kharagpur Study Warns Ozone Pollution May Slash Farm Yields

A new study by IIT-Kharagpur has found that rising surface ozone pollution poses a serious threat to India’s agricultural output, particularly affecting staple crops like wheat, rice, and maize. The research, led by Prof Jayanarayanan Kuttippurath at the CORAL centre, warns that surface ozone—an oxidant that damages plant tissues—could significantly reduce crop productivity.

Using climate model data from CMIP6, the study estimates that if emissions are not controlled, wheat yields could fall by an additional 20%, while rice and maize could see yield losses of about 7%. Regions like the Indo-Gangetic Plain and Central India are most at risk, with ozone levels expected to exceed safe limits by up to six times.

These projected losses could undermine global food security, especially since India exports large quantities of grains to Asia and Africa. The study, published in *Environmental Research*, stresses the urgent need for pollution reduction and monitoring measures to protect agriculture and ensure food availability.