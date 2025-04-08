Moderate intensity earthquake hits Indonesia, no Tsunami warning issued

Jakarta: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Indonesia’s western Aceh province early Tuesday. According to the country’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG), the epicenter located 62 km southeast of Sinabang city in Simeulue Regency, at a depth of 30 km below sea level. No tsunami warning has been issued so far, as the quake did not trigger any significant sea wave activity.

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation of more than 270 million people because of its location on the ‘Ring of Fire’. The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterized by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes. It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world’s total volcanoes and 90% of Earth’s earthquakes.