Supreme Court: Tamil Nadu Governor’s Bill Withholding Illegal

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, declaring Governor RN Ravi’s decision to withhold assent to 10 Bills as both “illegal” and “arbitrary.” The court criticized the Governor’s conduct, stating it was not carried out in “good faith,” and emphasized that his actions went against the democratic principles outlined in the Constitution.

Under Article 200 of the Constitution, a Governor can either approve, withhold, or reserve a Bill for the President’s consideration. Additionally, the Governor may return a Bill for reconsideration, but is constitutionally bound to approve it if the Assembly passes it again. The court clarified that if a Bill is re-passed by the Assembly, the Governor must act on it within one month. For new Bills, the Governor has one month to act with ministerial advice and up to three months without it.

The court stressed that the Governor’s decisions are not beyond scrutiny and are subject to judicial review. It underlined the importance of adhering to constitutional norms and timelines, thereby curbing delays in the legislative process. The verdict is seen as a major victory for the Tamil Nadu government and could reshape the dynamics between Governors and state Assemblies across India.