Commodity Market: Gold price slips down after two days

Mumbai: Gold price declined in Kerala on Monday, December 2, 2024. Gold is trading at Rs 56,720, down by Rs 460 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 7090, down by Rs 60. In the last two days, sovereign gold price remained unchanged at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold price experienced a minor decline on Monday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7816.3 per gram, down by Rs.10. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7166.3 per gram, also down by Rs.10. The price change for 24 carat gold over the past week has been 0.54%, while in the last month, it has seen a decline of 2.91%. The current price of silver is Rs.94500 per kilogram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.100 per kilogram.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), February gold futures were trading at Rs 76,344 per 10 grams and were down by Rs 784 or 1.02% from the previous session’s closing price. Silver February futures were trading at Rs 90,225 per kg and were lower by Rs 1,009 or 1.11%.

In global markets, price of spot gold declined by 0.7% to $2,636.38 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.8% lower to $2,658.80. Gold declined over 3% in November and registered its worst monthly performance since September 2023. Price of spot silver shed 0.7% to $30.40 per ounce, platinum fell 0.4% to $942.25 and palladium fell 0.8% to 971.21.