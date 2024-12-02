Supreme Court Proceedings Disrupted by Major Fire

A fire broke out in the Supreme Court complex, originating in the waiting area between Court Numbers 11 and 12, likely due to a short circuit. Quick action by security personnel and others, who used fire extinguishers, brought the flames under control, averting a major disaster. The fire, described as minor, caused smoke to billow in the area, temporarily halting proceedings in Court Number 11.

This is not the first such incident in the Supreme Court campus. In 2014, a fire broke out in the R K Jain lawyers’ chamber block, destroying numerous records and documents. These incidents highlight the need for robust safety measures in such critical institutions.