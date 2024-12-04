Centre releases ?2,100 crore for Mahakumbh 2025

The Central Government has sanctioned a grant of ?2,100 crore for Mahakumbh 2025, set to take place in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from January 13 to February 26, 2025. To kickstart preparations for the world’s largest religious and cultural gathering, ?1,050 crore has already been released as the first installment. This financial backing is aimed at ensuring the event’s smooth execution and enhancing safety measures for the millions of pilgrims expected to attend.

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, has allocated over ?5,435 crore for Mahakumbh preparations, with 421 projects under development. Of this, ?3,461.99 crore has been allocated for ongoing works, while ?1,636 crore has been designated for 125 additional projects across sectors like Public Works, Housing, Tourism, and Irrigation. These initiatives include constructing roads, railway overbridges, and riverbank erosion controls, alongside riverfront beautification. Efforts are also underway to transform Prayagraj into a smart city with IT-based monitoring and clean water facilities.

Mahakumbh 2025 will emphasize innovation and sustainability, featuring projects like a Digital Kumbh Museum and a tourism circuit linking Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Chitrakoot. The event will focus on delivering a “Divine, Grand, Swachh (Clean), Surakshit (Safe), Sugam (Accessible), Digital, and Green Mahakumbh.” Advanced sanitation systems, solid waste management, and eco-friendly measures are being implemented to ensure an enriching and environmentally conscious experience for devotees and visitors.