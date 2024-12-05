Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway Earns ?438 Crore in Toll Revenue in One Year

Toll collection on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has faced challenges, including protests from political parties and organizations. These groups expressed concerns about the toll charges before the completion of service roads. Despite these protests, the toll fees have been revised three times since collection started in July 2023. The first revision came on July 1, 2023, following a rate hike on April 1, 2023. Another revision took place after the Lok Sabha elections. The toll fees at the Seshagirihalli-Kanninike plaza range from Rs 170 to Rs 1,100, while at the Ganangur plaza, they vary from Rs 160 to Rs 1,030.

The toll collection system on the expressway began fully on July 1, 2023, and has already seen significant revenue. In the financial year 2023-24, the total toll revenue amounted to Rs 270.96 crore, with Rs 167.32 crore collected in the 2024-25 year so far. With four months remaining in the current year, further revenue increases are expected.

The expressway’s first phase, stretching from Bengaluru to Nidaghatta, was completed in December 2022 and inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in March 2023. The Kanninike toll plaza began toll collection shortly after, followed by the Seshagirihalli plaza for travelers in the opposite direction. By July 2023, toll collection had expanded to the Ganangur plaza, increasing toll revenues.