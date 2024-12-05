Gruha Lakshmi Scheme to Launch in New Year, Offers Women ?2000 Monthly

The Gruha Lakshmi Yojana, a state-run welfare scheme for women, is set to launch this New Year. Building on the popularity of earlier programs like Lakshmi Bhandar, this initiative aims to provide financial assistance to women in Karnataka. Under the scheme, eligible women will receive ?2,000 per month, totaling ?24,000 annually, offering crucial support to households across the state.

To qualify for the scheme, applicants must be permanent residents of Karnataka and belong to either Above Poverty Line (APL) or Below Poverty Line (BPL) families. The scheme specifically targets housewives or female family members, ensuring direct financial benefits to women managing households. This eligibility criteria ensures the program reaches those most in need of economic support.

In recent years, both central and state governments have introduced several welfare schemes for women, and Gruha Lakshmi Yojana stands out as a significant initiative. By addressing financial stability and empowering women, the scheme has generated enthusiasm among potential beneficiaries, who see it as a meaningful step toward better economic security.