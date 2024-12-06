Foreign portfolio investors invest Rs 14,000 crore in Indian markets in December

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyers in the Indian markets in December. In the last three trading sessions FPIs consistently bought Indian equities.

According to NSDL data, in the most recent session, FPIs purchased Indian equities worth Rs 8,539.9 crore, followed by Rs 1,797.6 crore and Rs 3,664.7 crore in the prior two sessions, bringing the total cumulative inflows to Rs 14,002 crore. Notably, FPI selling spree slowed in November as they withdrew Rs 21,612 crore from Indian stock market via exchanges during the month, a sharp decline from the Rs 94,017 crore sold in October, the largest monthly outflow on record.

The largest outflows were seen in the oil & gas, auto, telecom, and FMCG sectors. Oil & gas and auto experienced continued outflows for the second consecutive month in November, with outflows of Rs 1,328 crore and Rs 73,452 crore, respectively. Telecom and FMCG also faced outflows of Rs 49,883 crore and Rs 13,861 crore, respectively. On the other hand, the IT, BFSI, and realty sectors saw the highest inflows, to the tune of Rs 54,239 crore, Rs 24,568 crore, and Rs 20,292 crore, respectively.

FPIs invested Rs 17,704 crore in the primary market during November, resulting in a net outflow of Rs 21,612 crore for the month. FPIs invested Rs 1,03,601 crore in the primary market as of November, surpassing the Rs 43,347.1 crore invested in 2023. However, they pulled out Rs 1,18,620 crore through the stock exchanges, resulting in net outflows of Rs 15,019 crore so far.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.