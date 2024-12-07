Update on Lakshmi Bhandar, Widow, and Old Age Pensions for December

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted the success of several public welfare schemes, particularly the Lakshmi Bhandar initiative. The number of beneficiaries under this scheme has reached 2.21 million women, with 507,000 recently added. The government has spent ?48,490 crore so far, with an additional ?625 crore allocated. Banerjee contrasted this with BJP-led financial aid programs, criticizing them for imposing restrictions. She emphasized that Lakshmi Bhandar is inclusive and eventually transitions into an old-age allowance, benefiting all women in Bengal.

Banerjee also announced a new direction for the Banglar Bari project, addressing concerns over 3.6 million mud houses and the exclusion of homes with brick walls. She declared that 1.2 million new houses would be constructed, with beneficiaries receiving the first installment between December 15-30, while another 2.4 million families will benefit later. Criticizing the central government, she remarked that the state executes these initiatives while the Prime Minister takes credit, noting that Banglar Bari has no central funding and thus will not carry the Prime Minister’s name.

Additionally, the CM underscored other welfare measures, such as allowances for 2.032 million widows, with 43,900 new recipients added. Over 19,000 disabled individuals receive humanitarian aid, which is set to increase. Reaffirming her commitment to integrity and development, Banerjee stated that she prioritizes people over politics. She declared that payments for Lakshmi Bhandar for December have started, with the status showing as “Payment Under Process” for ongoing transactions.