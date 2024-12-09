AAP’s Second List Out: Manish Sisodia to Contest Jangpura in 2025 Delhi Polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unveiled its second list of 20 candidates for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. A key highlight is the shift of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who has been the MLA for Patparganj. Instead of defending his previous constituency, Sisodia will now contest from Jangpura. Replacing him in Patparganj is Avadh Ojha, a noted educationist and YouTuber who recently joined AAP. Sisodia expressed his appreciation for Arvind Kejriwal’s decision, remarking that Patparganj represented the core of Delhi’s education revolution and that his identity remains more as a teacher than a politician.

The list also includes notable changes and fresh faces. Jitender Singh Shunty, who recently left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will run from Shahdara, replacing Ram Niwas Goel, the outgoing Assembly Speaker. Another former BJP member, Surinder Pal Singh Bittu, will contest from Timarpur, taking the spot previously held by Dilip Pandey, AAP’s outgoing chief whip. These strategic changes indicate AAP’s intent to blend experience with new entrants as they prepare for the polls.

The full list features candidates across various constituencies: Dinesh Bhardwaj (Narela), Mukesh Goel (Adarsh Nagar), Jasbir Karala (Mundka), Rakesh Jatav Dharamrakshak (Mangolpuri), Pradeep Mittal (Rohini), and Punardeep Singh Sawhney (Chandni Chowk). Additional candidates include Parvesh Ratan (Patel Nagar), Rakhi Bidlan (Madipur), Pravin Kumar (Janakpuri), Surender Bharadwaj (Bijwasan), Joginder Solanki (Palam), Prem Kumar Chauhan (Deoli), and Anjana Parcha (Trilokpuri). Other names on the list are Vikas Bagga (Krishna Nagar), Naveen Choudhary (Gandhi Nagar), and Adil Ahmad Khan (Mustafabad). These selections underscore AAP’s approach to fielding a diverse mix of candidates to maintain their stronghold in Delhi.