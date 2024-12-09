Manipur Faces Growing Pressure to Restore Mobile Internet

Mobile internet services remain suspended in nine of Manipur’s 16 districts due to ongoing ethnic violence, sparking growing pressure on the state government to lift the ban. The Federation of Civil Societies Manipur (FOCS), a group based in the Imphal Valley, urged authorities to restore these services, citing significant disruptions to economic and social life. They emphasized that local entrepreneurs, businesses, professionals, students, and healthcare services have been adversely affected by the prolonged suspension.

FOCS highlighted that students are particularly impacted, struggling to access educational resources due to repeated internet shutdowns, curfews, and general strikes. The organization also noted that campus placement agencies are hesitant to visit the state because of security concerns, further hindering career prospects for students. The group argued that while the government imposed the ban to maintain law and order, it overlooked the widespread consequences on everyday life.

The ban on both mobile and broadband internet was initially enforced on November 16 in districts like Imphal East, Imphal West, and Churachandpur following violent protests triggered by the recovery of bodies of three women and children allegedly killed by Kuki militants. While broadband services have been conditionally restored, mobile internet remains restricted due to fears it may incite further violence. Although no major incidents have occurred in recent days, the government remains cautious and continues to extend the mobile internet ban.