Xiaomi launches Outdoor Speaker in India: Specifications and Price

Mumbai: Xiaomi India has unveiled its latest Outdoor Speaker in the Indian markets. The Xiaomi Outdoor Speaker has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 3,499. The Xiaomi Outdoor Speaker will be available for purchase starting 13 December 2024 on Mi.com and Flipkart.

The device is equipped with an IP67 rating, making it resistant to dust and water, and is claimed to boast up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge.The speaker supports Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity and offers 30W power output. The device also supports stereo pairing, allowing users to connect it with TVs or smartphones for a broader audio experience.

The device has ability to sync up to 100 speakers for a party-like atmosphere. The speaker features a sleek black design with bold orange accents and supports both vertical and horizontal placement.With features like Dynamic Equilibrium for natural sound and Smart Volume Balancing for clarity at lower volumes, it’s designed to suit various listening needs.