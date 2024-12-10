Gulf country bans celebratory marches by expatriates

Kuwait City: Kuwait has banned the organisation of celebratory marches of all kinds by expatriate residents. The Ministry of Interior issued a notification for this.

The authority warned expatriate residents against participating in unauthorized celebratory marches. Violators could face serious legal repercussions, including the administrative deportation of expatriates.

Also Read: Rabi crop sowing exceeded 493 lakh hectares

The Ministry of Interior stressed that such gatherings, regardless of their intent or designation, frequently result in traffic disruptions, public disorder, and potential breaches of public morals. These activities not only inconvenience the public but also pose risks to the safety and security of the community. Authorities have urged everyone to adhere to the country’s laws and regulations and to cooperate fully with security services.