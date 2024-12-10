Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended Tuesday’s choppy session on a flat note. The 30-share BSE Sensex settled at 81,510.05, up marginally by 1.59 points. The NSE, Nifty50 settled at 24,610.05, down 8.95 points, or 0.05 per cent, from its previous close on Tuesday.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,919 against 2,018 stocks that declined, and 133 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,070. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 283, and those that hit a 52-week low was 15. A total of 384 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 208 in the lower circuit.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto announces India launch date of new Chetak electric scooter

27 out of the 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended lower. Top losers were Dr Reddy’s Labs, Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Adani Green Energy, y Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, and Adani Wilmar, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Life. Top gainers were Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Wipro, HCL Tech, and Infosys.

Among the broader markets, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices ended higher by 0.23 per cent and 0.28 per cent, respectively. All sectoral indices ended higher, except for Nifty Media, Auto, Pharma, and OMCs. Notably, the Nifty Realty index outperformed other sectoral indices, ending higher by 1.43 per cent, led by gains in Raymond and Phoenix Mills.