Uber Launches Women-Only Bike Service in Bengaluru

Uber has launched its women-only bike service, Uber Moto Women, in Bengaluru, marking the first city to offer this initiative. This two-wheeler ride-hailing service connects female riders with female drivers, aiming to enhance safety and comfort for women while providing flexible income opportunities for female drivers. Uber stated that this move addresses the mobility concerns of women and promotes gender inclusion in transportation services.

The Uber Moto Women service will be available in key Bengaluru areas starting December 11. Riders can share real-time trip details with up to five trusted contacts for safety, and personal details like phone numbers and drop-off locations will remain anonymized. Additional safety measures include RideCheck, which monitors for unusual activities such as extended stops or route deviations, and a 24/7 Safety Helpline that prioritizes women’s concerns.

Uber expressed hopes that this service would encourage more women to join the ride-hailing workforce, as female participation in the sector remains low in India. The success of the program in Bengaluru may lead to its expansion into other cities, further enhancing safe and reliable transportation options for women.