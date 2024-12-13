CCS Approves 100 K-9 Vajra Howitzers for Army in Rs 6,500 Cr Defence Push

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the procurement of 100 additional K-9 Vajra self-propelled howitzers for the Indian Army at a cost of Rs 6,500 crore. This move aims to bolster the Army’s operational capabilities, following the successful deployment of 100 K-9 Vajra units along the borders with China and Pakistan. An official stated that this procurement is part of ongoing efforts to enhance India’s defense preparedness.

The K-9 Vajra is a 50-tonne self-propelled howitzer capable of firing shells at targets over 50 kilometers away. The Indian Army inducted the first unit in 2018, and it has since proven to be an effective asset. The howitzer is a 155-mm, 52-caliber tracked system manufactured by Larsen & Toubro (L&T) under a technology transfer agreement with South Korea’s Hanwha Defense, which based it on the K9 Thunder platform.

Initially designed for desert operations, the K-9 Vajra has demonstrated versatility by performing effectively at high altitudes in eastern Ladakh, particularly during the India-China border standoff. The procurement of additional units highlights the Army’s need for reliable, long-range artillery in challenging terrains and reinforces India’s strategic defense capabilities.