Global Village in Dubai announces new ticket offer for families

Dubai: Popular tourist attraction in the UAE, Dubai Global Village has launched new ticket offer for families. A new family pass is now available at Dubai’s Global Village for families.

For Dh399, the festival park’s ‘Family Fun Pass’ includes:

4 ‘Any Day’ entry tickets to Global Village

A Wonder Pass pre-loaded with 400 points (which can be used for rides and games at the Carnaval)

Free spin on one of the popular rides (‘Arabian Night Bounce Palace’ or the ‘Festival Wheel’)

This ticket package can be purchased at Global Village’s ticketing counters, located next to each of its three gates.

Visitors who wish to explore the park’s Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone can avail of the new adventure pass.

For Dh79, this offer includes:

One general admission entry ticket

One-day access to the Neon Galaxy X — Challenge Zone (with all its dazzling lights and futuristic adventures)

Global Village passport, a collectible memento that can be stamped at any of the 30 country pavilions

The Neon Adventure Pass is also available at ticketing counters at the gates.