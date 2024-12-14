India Successfully Tests Missile with Advanced SFDR Technology

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) achieved another milestone by successfully completing the final test of the solid fuel ducted ramjet (SFDR) missile system off the Odisha coast on Friday. The missile, fired from a static launcher at the integrated test range (ITR), met all mission objectives, showcasing the advanced propulsion system and other key components. It traveled at speeds exceeding Mach 3 and precisely hit its aerial target, with telemetry, radar, and tracking systems confirming the performance. Officials indicated that this flawless trial suggests the system is ready for induction.

The SFDR technology, developed by DRDO’s Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) in collaboration with other labs like the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) and the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), is designed to enhance India’s air-to-air missile capabilities. This cutting-edge system uses a solid-fueled air-breathing ramjet engine, which draws oxygen from the atmosphere during flight, allowing for extended range and high-speed interception of targets over 300 km away. The missile’s design features an advanced propulsion system, nozzle-less booster, and thrust modulation for optimized performance.

India’s progress with SFDR technology marks a significant achievement, positioning it as the first country to develop such capabilities. This advancement is expected to bolster India’s ability to create long-range air-to-air missiles. The successful test follows other notable missile achievements, including the November 16 test of a long-range hypersonic missile and the November 27 trial of the K-4 missile from the INS Arighaat submarine.