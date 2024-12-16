Study: Women report more fatigue than men but appear more alert and expressive

A new study published in Sex Roles reveals a significant gender bias in how fatigue is perceived. Researchers found that observers consistently underestimated women’s fatigue levels while overestimating men’s, despite self-reports showing women felt more exhausted. This discrepancy highlights the impact of societal stereotypes on health perceptions, where women’s expressiveness and attentiveness mask their fatigue, making them seem less tired. Such biases could lead to misunderstandings and disparities in healthcare and workplace support.

The research, led by Morgan D. Stosic from NASA’s Behavioral Health and Performance Laboratory, involved two studies where participants’ fatigue levels were assessed through self-reports and observer evaluations of short, silent video clips. The first study showed observers relied heavily on nonverbal cues like posture and facial expressions, misjudging women’s exhaustion. The second study, using a unified rating scale, reinforced these findings, confirming that women’s fatigue was consistently minimized, while men’s was exaggerated.

These findings have real-world implications, particularly in healthcare and workplace safety. Ignoring women’s fatigue could delay diagnoses and treatment, while overestimating men’s fatigue might lead to unnecessary interventions. Stosic noted that societal norms push women to display positive emotions, masking exhaustion. This research emphasizes the need to recognize such biases to improve empathy, healthcare outcomes, and effective support systems, especially in high-stakes environments like space missions where accurate fatigue perception is crucial.