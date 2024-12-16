DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

WPL 2025: Full list of players bought by teams

Dec 16, 2024, 05:15 pm IST

Bengaluru:  The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction concluded successfully in Bengaluru. A total of 19 players were sold, most of whom were uncapped Indian players.

The Gujarat Giants emerged as the most aggressive bidders, breaking records by signing uncapped Indian talent Simran Shaikh for Rs 1.90 crore and West Indian all-rounder Deandra Dottin for Rs 1.70 crore. The Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru also made significant purchases, with MI securing G Kamalini for Rs 1.60 crore and RCB snapping up Prema Rawat for Rs 1.20 crore.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals added players like N Charani (Rs 55 lakh) and Sarah Bryce (Rs 10 lakh) to their squad. UP Warriorz rounded out their team with smart picks like Alana King for Rs 30 lakh.

Full list of players sold in the WPL 2025 auction:

Player      Country   BP   FP    C/UC       Team

Simran Shaikh India       10L  1.90cr     Uncapped GG

Deandra Dottin      West Indies    50 L 1.70 CR   Capped    GG

G Kamilini       India       10L  1.60 CR   Uncapped MI

Prema Rawat   India       10L  1.20 CR   Uncapped RCB

N Chirani India       10 L 55 L Uncapped DC

Nadine de Klerk      South Africa    30L  30L  Capped    MI

Alana King      Australia  30L  30L  Capped    UPW

Daniell Gibson Engalnd   30L  30L  Capped    GG

Joshita VJ       India       10L  10L  Uncapped RCB

Arushi Goel     India       10 L 10L  Uncapped UPW

Kranto Goud   India       10 L 10L  Uncapped UPW

Nandini Kashyap     India       10 L 10 L Uncapped DC

Sarah Bryce    Scotland  10L  10L  Capped    DC

Sanskriti Gupta      India       10L  10L  Uncapped MI

Raghvi Bisht    India       10L  10L  Uncapped RCB

Jasgravi Pawar India       10L  10L  Uncapped RCB

Niki Prasad      India       10L  10L  Uncapped DC

Akshita Maheshwari India       10L  10L  Uncapped MI

Prakashita Naik       India       10L  10L  Uncapped GG

