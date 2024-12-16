WPL 2025: Full list of players bought by teams

Bengaluru: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction concluded successfully in Bengaluru. A total of 19 players were sold, most of whom were uncapped Indian players.

The Gujarat Giants emerged as the most aggressive bidders, breaking records by signing uncapped Indian talent Simran Shaikh for Rs 1.90 crore and West Indian all-rounder Deandra Dottin for Rs 1.70 crore. The Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru also made significant purchases, with MI securing G Kamalini for Rs 1.60 crore and RCB snapping up Prema Rawat for Rs 1.20 crore.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals added players like N Charani (Rs 55 lakh) and Sarah Bryce (Rs 10 lakh) to their squad. UP Warriorz rounded out their team with smart picks like Alana King for Rs 30 lakh.

Full list of players sold in the WPL 2025 auction:

Player Country BP FP C/UC Team

Simran Shaikh India 10L 1.90cr Uncapped GG

Deandra Dottin West Indies 50 L 1.70 CR Capped GG

G Kamilini India 10L 1.60 CR Uncapped MI

Prema Rawat India 10L 1.20 CR Uncapped RCB

N Chirani India 10 L 55 L Uncapped DC

Nadine de Klerk South Africa 30L 30L Capped MI

Alana King Australia 30L 30L Capped UPW

Daniell Gibson Engalnd 30L 30L Capped GG

Joshita VJ India 10L 10L Uncapped RCB

Arushi Goel India 10 L 10L Uncapped UPW

Kranto Goud India 10 L 10L Uncapped UPW

Nandini Kashyap India 10 L 10 L Uncapped DC

Sarah Bryce Scotland 10L 10L Capped DC

Sanskriti Gupta India 10L 10L Uncapped MI

Raghvi Bisht India 10L 10L Uncapped RCB

Jasgravi Pawar India 10L 10L Uncapped RCB

Niki Prasad India 10L 10L Uncapped DC

Akshita Maheshwari India 10L 10L Uncapped MI

Prakashita Naik India 10L 10L Uncapped GG