WPL 2025: Full list of players bought by teams

Bengaluru: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction concluded successfully in Bengaluru. A total of 19 players were sold, most of whom were uncapped Indian players.
The Gujarat Giants emerged as the most aggressive bidders, breaking records by signing uncapped Indian talent Simran Shaikh for Rs 1.90 crore and West Indian all-rounder Deandra Dottin for Rs 1.70 crore. The Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru also made significant purchases, with MI securing G Kamalini for Rs 1.60 crore and RCB snapping up Prema Rawat for Rs 1.20 crore.
Also Read: India’s GDP growth to moderate in FY25, says rating agency
Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals added players like N Charani (Rs 55 lakh) and Sarah Bryce (Rs 10 lakh) to their squad. UP Warriorz rounded out their team with smart picks like Alana King for Rs 30 lakh.
Full list of players sold in the WPL 2025 auction:
Player Country BP FP C/UC Team
Simran Shaikh India 10L 1.90cr Uncapped GG
Deandra Dottin West Indies 50 L 1.70 CR Capped GG
G Kamilini India 10L 1.60 CR Uncapped MI
Prema Rawat India 10L 1.20 CR Uncapped RCB
N Chirani India 10 L 55 L Uncapped DC
Nadine de Klerk South Africa 30L 30L Capped MI
Alana King Australia 30L 30L Capped UPW
Daniell Gibson Engalnd 30L 30L Capped GG
Joshita VJ India 10L 10L Uncapped RCB
Arushi Goel India 10 L 10L Uncapped UPW
Kranto Goud India 10 L 10L Uncapped UPW
Nandini Kashyap India 10 L 10 L Uncapped DC
Sarah Bryce Scotland 10L 10L Capped DC
Sanskriti Gupta India 10L 10L Uncapped MI
Raghvi Bisht India 10L 10L Uncapped RCB
Jasgravi Pawar India 10L 10L Uncapped RCB
Niki Prasad India 10L 10L Uncapped DC
Akshita Maheshwari India 10L 10L Uncapped MI
Prakashita Naik India 10L 10L Uncapped GG
Post Your Comments