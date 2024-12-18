Air Arabia announces flights to this new destination: Details

Dubai: The UAE based low-budget air carrier, Air Arabia has announced the launch of its new route between Sharjah and Sochi in Russia. The new non-stop flights will connect Sharjah International Airport to Sochi International Airport. The airline will operate three flights per week starting from Friday, June 27, 2025.

‘This new connection reflects our commitment to providing customers with more travel options and contributing to the growth of tourism and trade between the two countries. We look forward to welcoming customers onboard this exciting new service,’ Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer, Air Arabia, said.

Sochi becomes the sixth Russian city served by the airline directly from Sharjah, after Moscow, Kazan, Samara, Ufa, and Yekaterinburg. The airline also provides non-stop services from its operating hubs in the UAE, including flights between Ras Al Khaimah and Moscow, as well as between Abu Dhabi and Yekaterinburg.