Protein-rich foods to help boost your sex life

Protein is essential for good health. Good health is needed to have a good love life.

Here are some protein-rich foods that will enhance your love life:

Eggs: Eggs are a favourite go-to meal for all fitness enthusiasts since they are high in selenium, vitamin B12, and vitamin A, as well as protein.

Salmon: Salmon is known for its high levels of Omega-3 fatty acids but it also contains protein. Consuming 100 grams of salmon will give you over 20 grams of protein.

Cottage Cheese: Cottage cheese is the ideal alternative for all vegans out there. It is a kind of cheese that is low in fat and calories but high in protein. Cottage cheese is also high in calcium, phosphorus, selenium, vitamin B12, riboflavin (vitamin B2), and other vitamins and minerals.