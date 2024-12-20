Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 15: Allu Arjun Film Aims for 2000 Crore

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, continues its impressive box office performance even after 15 days of release. The film has grossed over ?1,426 crore worldwide, maintaining its momentum despite midweek drops. On its 14th day, Pushpa 2 collected a net of ?20.8 crore in India, with the Hindi belt contributing ?16.25 crore, while the Telugu states added ?3.25 crore. Other regions like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala also showed steady contributions.

The Telugu version’s box office collections have been particularly strong, with the film earning ?280 crore worldwide in 14 days. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it amassed ?195 crore, with Nizam contributing ?88 crore and Ceded ?31 crore. The film also performed well overseas, raking in ?54 crore. By the 15th day, Pushpa 2 grossed around ?23 crore more, bringing its Telugu states total to ?297 crore, reinforcing its blockbuster status.

Pushpa 2 has claimed the title of the highest-grossing film of 2024, surpassing the collections of Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. Trade analysts speculate that the film may cross the ?2,000 crore mark if it sustains its current momentum. The film’s remarkable performance in the North Indian market and overseas highlights its widespread popularity, as Pushpa Raj’s rampage continues to dominate the box office.