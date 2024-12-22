South Western Railway announces special train services between these cities: Details

Bengaluru: South Western Railway has announced special train services between Bengaluru and Chennai. These trains will run between KSR Bengaluru and Dr. MGR Chennai Central. These traisn were announced to accommodate the increased travel demand during the Christmas season.

Details:

Train No. 07319: KSR Bengaluru – Dr. MGR Chennai Central Special

Departure: Leaves KSR Bengaluru at 08:05 hrs on December 21, 2024 (Saturday).

Arrival: Reaches Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 14:30 hrs the same day.

Service: One-way special service.

Train No. 07320: Dr. MGR Chennai Central – KSR Bengaluru Special

Departure: Leaves Dr. MGR Chennai Central at 15:55 hrs on December 21, 2024 (Saturday).

Arrival: Reaches KSR Bengaluru at 22:50 hrs the same day.

Service: One-way special service.

These trains will consist of the following: 1 AC Two-Tier Coach, 1 AC Three-Tier Coach, 11 Sleeper Class Coaches, 2 General Second Class Coaches and 2 Divyangjan-Friendly Second Class Coaches.

The special trains will halt at key stations en route. Here are the details:

Station Train No. 07319 Departure Train No. 07320 Arrival

KSR Bengaluru 08:05 hrs 22:50 hrs

Yesvantpur 08:18/08:20 hrs 22:33/22:35 hrs

Krishnarajapuram 08:55/08:57 hrs 21:45/21:47 hrs

Bangarapet 09:33/09:35 hrs 20:43/20:45 hrs

Jolarpettai 11:03/11:05 hrs 19:38/19:40 hrs

Katpadi 12:08/12:10 hrs 18:28/18:30 hrs

Arakkonam 12:53/12:55 hrs 17:33/17:35 hrs

Perambur 13:40/13:42 hrs 16:43/16:45 hrs

Dr. MGR Chennai Central 14:30 hrs 15:55 hrs

Reservations for these special services will open soon through Southern Railway’s booking system. Passengers are encouraged to book early to secure their seats.