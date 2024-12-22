UAE authority slashes fare for bus-on-demand service

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has reduced the fare for its bus-on-demand service in Business Bay. The fare was reduced to Dh2 from Dh5.

‘The fare reduction initiative for the bus-on-demand service in Business Bay area will enhance traffic flow, contributing to smoother movement in this vital area,’ said Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency.

The RTA plans to expand the service to 10 areas by the end of the first half of 2025. A fleet of 41 buses will be serving the network.

Passengers can book a ride through the Dubai Bus On-Demand app. The app connects selected areas with small public buses, allowing users to determine their route from the starting point to their destination. Fares are paid directly through the app.