Prime Video reveals premiere date for ‘Paatal Lok’ season 2

The highly anticipated second season of Paatal Lok will premiere on Prime Video on January 17. The crime drama, created and written by Sudip Sharma, follows the story of Hathi Ram Chaudhary, a struggling Delhi police officer played by Jaideep Ahlawat. In the new season, Ahlawat reprises his role, joined by Ishwak Singh and Gul Panag, with new cast members including Tillotama Shome, Nagesh Kukunoor, and Jahnu Barua. Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware, the show promises to take the gripping narrative to new heights.

The second season will explore a darker and more dangerous world, plunging Hathi Ram and his team into an even more treacherous environment. The stakes are higher than ever, with the characters facing intense challenges that will test them like never before. According to Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals for Prime Video India, the success of the first season inspired the team to delve deeper into the series’ immersive world, pushing creative boundaries in the second installment.

Sharma, who serves as the showrunner, expressed his excitement for continuing the series after the overwhelming response to the first season. He credited the success of Paatal Lok to its raw, relatable storytelling and its ability to address societal realities. The first season, which aired in 2020, earned critical acclaim and gained a massive fanbase, propelling Ahlawat and Singh to nationwide fame.