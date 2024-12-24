Centre approves 1,338 crore for hassle-free Chennai-Bengaluru travel project

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved a 1,338 crore project to widen a 28-km stretch of National Highway 40 from Ranipet to the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border near Chittoor into a four-lane access-controlled road. Originally proposed as a six-lane road with an estimated cost of 980 crore, the project faced delays due to alignment and tender issues since September 2022. The revamped highway will serve as an alternative route to Bengaluru via Chittoor, enabling smoother goods transportation from BHEL, Ranipet SIPCOT, and other local industries. Additionally, it will connect to the upcoming Chennai-Bengaluru expressway, providing better access for travelers from Tiruvannamalai, Arani, and Kancheepuram district.

The project includes significant infrastructure enhancements, such as a 10-km bypass around Walajapet/Ranipet, four major bridges, and two railway overbridges. The upgraded NH 40, also known as Old Madras Road, will feature a four-lane main carriageway with paved shoulders and two-lane service roads. This will alleviate traffic congestion for both long-distance travelers and local commuters. The highway, running from Walajapet to Kurnool and passing through Chittoor and Kadapa, had seen limited importance in recent decades due to low traffic but has now gained renewed focus as a critical link for northern Tamil Nadu motorists heading toward Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The improved highway is expected to bolster connectivity between Chennai, Bengaluru, Tirupati, and Vellore, benefiting the region economically. The enhanced road access will facilitate trade, tourism, and economic activities, especially in Vellore, home to the Christian Medical College. It will ease travel for patients, visitors, and medical professionals while encouraging growth in other sectors. With new tenders soon to be issued, the project aims to provide a significant boost to regional infrastructure and connectivity.