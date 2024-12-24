Southern Railway announces normal train schedule on these routes: Details

Chennai: Southern Railway has announced that several trains will now operate as per their normal schedules. The national transporter revoked cancellation and diversions of trains due to the non-availing of a previously planned block. The decision ensures that passengers can travel on the originally scheduled routes without diversions or partial cancellations.

Train No. 16848 Sengottai-Mayiladuthurai Express, departing Sengottai at 07:05 hrs on December 27, 28, 30, and 31, will run as per its normal route. Earlier diversions through Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi, Pudukkottai, and Tiruchchirappalli have been cancelled.

Similarly, Train No. 12666 Kanniyakumari-Howrah Superfast Express, leaving Kanniyakumari at 05:50 hrs on December 28, will adhere to its regular schedule, with the previously notified diversion via Virudunagar and other stations cancelled.

Also Read: UAE based air carrier to resume flights to this destination: Details

The Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express (Train No. 16128), leaving Guruvayur at 23:15 hrs on December 27 and 30, will also run as per its original route.

Additionally, Train No. 16354 Nagercoil-Kacheguda Express, scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 09:15 hrs on December 28, will operate on its regular route without any diversions.

Other trains resuming normal schedules include Train No. 16321 Nagercoil-Coimbatore Express and its return service, Train No. 16322 Coimbatore-Nagercoil Express, which will run on December 28 and 31. Train No. 16340 Nagercoil-Mumbai CST Express, scheduled to leave Nagercoil at 06:15 hrs on December 31, will operate as planned, cancelling all earlier diversions.

Key long-distance services like the Banaras-Kanniyakumari Kashi Tamil Express (Train No. 16368) and the Chennai Egmore-Madurai Tejas Express (Train No. 22671) will also follow their regular schedules. Both directions of the Tejas Express, including Train No. 22672, departing Madurai at 15:00 hrs on December 28 and 31, are included in this update.

The Erode-Sengottai Express (Train No. 16845) and its return service, Train No. 16846, scheduled on December 27, 28, 30, and 31, will resume their normal operations, with partial cancellations between Karur and Sengottai revoked.