MT Vasudevan Nair passes away

Kozhikode: Renowned Malayalam writer and filmmaker MT Vasudevan Nair passed away on Wednesday in Kozhikode. He was aged 91. He breathed his last at Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode. MT has been admitted to the hospital for the past 11 days after suffering a cardiac arrest.

MT had directed six movies and two documentaries. He had also written scripts for several acclaimed Malayalam movies.

Also Read: Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation adds 1.34 million members in October

The nation honoured MT with the Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-highest civilian award, in 2005. MT has received the Jnanpith, Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, Vayalar Award, Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award,Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Vallathol Puraskaram, and JC Daniel Puraskaram.