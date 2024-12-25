Uttarakhand’s Heavy Snowfall Draws Tourists Before Christmas Eve

Uttarakhand welcomed Christmas Eve with heavy snowfall, blanketing its majestic peaks and enhancing the allure of its tourist destinations. A significant drop in temperatures has been recorded across the state, with places like Badrinath experiencing lows of -8°C. The snowfall has transformed the picturesque valleys of Nainital, Mussoorie, Auli, and other popular locations into enchanting winter landscapes, drawing a surge of tourists eager to embrace the festive charm. Local weather experts noted the intensified chill caused by snowfall in hilly areas and rain in the plains.

Several high-altitude destinations, including Badrinath Dham, Hemkund Sahib, and the Valley of Flowers, reported substantial snowfall. Tehri district spots like Dhanolti, Kanatal, and Surkanda, as well as border areas such as Kedarkantha, Sankri, and Jakhol, experienced their second snowfall of the season. Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari confirmed increased tourist activity in Auli, where efforts are underway to clear roads for safe travel. In Gangotri Dham, temperatures have plunged to a frigid -19°C, adding to the region’s frosty appeal.

Tourist hubs like Auli have seen a surge in hotel bookings despite the late arrival of snow compared to last year. Local hotelier Ajay Bhatt highlighted the influx of visitors, with hotels fully booked following the snowfall. Authorities continue to urge travelers to exercise caution while navigating icy roads. With its stunning winter scenery and festive atmosphere, Uttarakhand remains a top choice for tourists seeking a snowy holiday experience.