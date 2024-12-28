Indian Railways extends this weekly special train service: Details

Chennai: South Western Railway has announced the extension of the Hubballi-Rameswaram weekly special train services. The Railway Board has approved the revised schedule for Train Nos. 07355/07356, with the services set to run for an extended period in 2025.

Train No. 07355 SSS Hubballi-Rameswaram Weekly Express Special will continue its operations from January 4 to June 28, 2025, extending beyond the previously scheduled end date of December 28, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 07356 Rameswaram-SSS Hubballi Weekly Express Special will run from January 5 to June 29, 2025, following an extension from its initial schedule ending on December 29, 2024.

The national transporter also allowed a new stoppage at Sivaganga station, which is under the jurisdiction of the Madurai division.

The new revised timings for the two trains are: