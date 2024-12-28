Study Reveals Alarming Cancer Risk from Hair Products

While the harmful effects of chemicals in beauty products have long been studied, recent research highlights even stronger links between hair dyes, chemical straighteners, and serious health risks. A 2024 study in the European Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology and Reproductive Biology found that these products may cause hormonal disturbances and are associated with breast and ovarian cancer. Chemicals such as aromatic amines, parabens, formaldehyde, resorcinol, and ammonia—commonly found in these products—pose significant health hazards, including endocrine disruption and carcinogenic effects, especially for women who use them more frequently.

To reduce risks, experts recommend minimizing the use of hair dyes and chemical straighteners. Darker hair dyes, which contain higher chemical concentrations, should be avoided. Opt for ammonia-free, paraben-free, or plant-based dyes, though these may be less durable. Avoid formaldehyde-based straighteners, and consider keratin treatments with fewer chemicals as safer alternatives. Always conduct a patch test before use to check for adverse skin reactions.

Reading product labels is crucial. If any of the harmful chemicals mentioned above are listed, it is best to avoid the product. Greater awareness and caution, as emphasized by experts, can help users make informed decisions to protect their health while using beauty products.