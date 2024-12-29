Centre Introduces New System for India-Myanmar Border Movement

Amid ongoing ethnic clashes in Manipur, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has scrapped the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with Myanmar and introduced a new system to regulate cross-border movement. Under this system, residents within 10 km of the border can use “border passes” issued at 43 designated crossing points by Assam Rifles personnel. Currently, eight pilot entry/exit points are operational, with 35 more to be established in two phases. These passes allow single-entry visits for up to seven days and must be returned at the issuing crossing point upon exit.

The new policy permits entry for various purposes, including visiting relatives, tourism, business, medical treatment, cultural exchanges, and official duties. The MHA has directed the deployment of police and health officials at these entry points to ensure smooth operations. This system replaces the FMR, which previously allowed unrestricted movement within 16 km of the border. While the FMR’s formal termination requires notification by the Ministry of External Affairs, the new system seeks to enhance border security and address demographic concerns.

The MHA has also proposed constructing a fence along the India-Myanmar border, which spans multiple northeastern states. Work on a 30-km stretch of fencing has already begun in Manipur to strengthen border security. These measures aim to balance the needs of border communities with national security priorities, following Home Minister Amit Shah’s earlier announcement to end the FMR to safeguard the region’s stability and demographic integrity.