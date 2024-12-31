Defence Ministry Signs ?1990 Crore AIP Plug Deal with MDL

The Defence Ministry has bolstered the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative by signing two contracts worth ?2,867 crore with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) and France’s Naval Group. The agreements include the construction and integration of an Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) plug for Kalvari-class submarines, valued at ?1,990 crore with MDL, and the integration of Electronic Heavy Weight Torpedoes (EHWT) onboard the submarines, worth ?877 crore with Naval Group. These contracts aim to enhance the endurance and firepower of India’s conventional submarines while advancing indigenous defence capabilities.

The indigenous AIP system, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), underwent successful underwater trials earlier this year. This fuel cell-based AIP technology generates hydrogen onboard, eliminating the need for hydrogen storage and addressing safety concerns. Once integrated into three Scorpene-class submarines, the system will place India among a select group of nations with such advanced submarine technology. Additionally, the environmentally friendly system, developed in collaboration with private players like L&T and Thermax, produces only non-polluting water as a by-product.

The integration of the EHWT will further enhance the combat capabilities of the Kalvari-class submarines. This project is a collaborative effort involving the Indian Navy, DRDO, and Naval Group, leveraging advanced technology to strengthen India’s maritime defence. With the support of the Transfer of Technology (ToT) agreement and earlier collaborations, these initiatives align with India’s goal of self-reliance in defence manufacturing while enhancing its underwater warfare capabilities.